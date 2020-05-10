Athar Shah Khan, acclaimed writer and comedian, passes away in Karachi

Athar Shah Khan began his career at Radio Pakistan as a writer and had 700 plays under his belt

One of Pakistan's esteemed writers and comedians, Athar Shah Khan breathed his last in Karachi after suffering from a stroke on Sunday.

Known popularly as Jaidi, Khan had been a prominent name on television as well as in the literary circles of Pakistan, since the past several years.

He began his career at Radio Pakistan as a writer and had 700 plays under his belt over the course of 20 years, with his most popular serial being Jedi Ke Sang.

He shot to fame with his iconic portrayal of Jaidi on PTV and NTM that was widely loved by the audience.

Some of his most popular works from 1970s to 1990s include Intezar Farmaiay, Ba Adab Ba Mulahiza Hoshiyar, Lakhon Mein Teen and Haye Jaldi.