Zayn Malik is ‘determined’ to marry Gigi Hadid

Marriage is not too unlikely for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, as per a source

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have taken over news portals of late with their back-to-back bombshell announcements.

After the couple rocked the world with their pregnancy news, fans were shocked to find out a few days later that the couple may have also hinted at marriage.

Now a source spilled the tea to HollywoodLife saying marriage is not too unlikely for the couple as Zayn is ‘determined’ to take this step with the supermodel.

“Zayn is determined to marry Gigi. They haven’t made any announcements about an engagement but it’s only a matter of time. He is very eager to make her his wife. It won’t shock any of their friends if they secretly get married before the baby is born. They can always do the big wedding after.”

While Zayn is currently living across the pond from his family in the United Kingdom, they are still keeping touch with the former One Direction member as well as Gigi and her family.

The insider continued: “Gigi has a great relationship with Zayn’s family, they love her and as soon as they can travel they will want to come to America to celebrate the new baby. Gigi’s mom and Zayn’s mom talk all the time and they have an open invitation to come stay at the farm.”

Another source told the publication that while things had been shaky for the two in the past, they are in a much better place with the baby on the way.

“Zayn and Gigi have had their ups and downs but now everything is on the up and up with the baby on the way. Friends and family have seen the instant change in both of them with the news of having a child. They both know they have all the help and support in the world and everyone is really looking forward to what the future is going to bring. It really has put a spark in their relationship,” the grapevine revealed.