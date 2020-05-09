Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie plan ‘separate parties’ for daughter Shiloh’s 14th birthday

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie reportedly planed to hold a 'separate parties' for their daughter Shiloh’s 14th birthday, which falls on May 27.

The 'Once Upon a Time' actor is reportedly planning to have a celebration for the teen at his compound with her siblings Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

According to reports, Shiloh will have a separate celebration at her mom’s, but the actor would be delighted to have all his kids over for the party.

A media outlet, citing sources, reported: “Brad Pitt plans to organize a lot of fun stuff at his compound, like outdoor games and other surprises."

The actor’s parents, Bill and Jane Pitt, have already sent gifts for their granddaughter and her brothers and sisters are preparing a special cake for her, the insider added.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, reportedly after an altercation between Maddox and Brad on board a private jet.



