close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2020

Hania Aamir’s unique dance video goes viral

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 08, 2020
Hania Aamir’s unique dance video goes viral

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has won the hearts of the fans with her unique dance on a Hollywood song.

The Titli actress turned to Instagram and shared her TikTok video wherein she could be seen dancing in her unique style.

Sharing the video, Hania captioned it “Mene kaha tha mujhe quarantine main akela mat chorna (I had told you, don’t leave me alone in quarantine”.

View this post on Instagram

Mene kaha tha mujhe quarantine main akela mat chorna

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on

The video has won the hearts on social media and garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar dropped a hilarious comment on Hania’s post saying that “Give us hania back”.

Hania Aamir is in quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic and the singer-actress has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the quarantine. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment