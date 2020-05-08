British rapper Ty dies from coronavirus at 47

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British rapper Ty has died from coronavirus at the age of 47 after being hospitalised and placed in a medically induced coma. The rapper's death was confirmed by his team on Thursday.
The star was placed into a medically-induced coma, and later put on a ventilator, but was moved out of intensive care after his condition improved.
Ty - real name born Ben Chijioke - was previously nominated for the Mercury Prize for his acclaimed album 'Upwards'.
A fundraiser that was launched in early April said the rapper, born Ben Chijioke, was “admitted into the hospital with medical complications related to Covid-19.
The rapper's condition improved and he was moved out of intensive care in mid-April. But in a new update posted to his fundraising page, organiser Diane Laidlaw stated: "Ty’s condition had been improving but last week while on a normal ward he had contracted pneumonia which worsened his recovery and ultimately Ty’s body couldn’t fight back anymore … close friends, family and fans are devastated of his death."