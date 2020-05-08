Ryan Reynolds opens up about Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot starrer 'Red Notice'

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson could not complete production on their new film 'Red Notice' ahead of lockdow because they were too busy goofing around on set.

They were close to wrapping the Netflix film, which also features Gal Gadot, when they were forced to shut down in March (20), and the 'Deadpool' actor admits the shoot would have been over if he and Johnson hadn’t repeatedly ruined takes by cracking up laughing.

"I’m guessing we might’ve finished the movie if we didn’t spend most of the time in laughing around,” said the actor.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Reynolds said: "I’ve known Dwayne for, like, 15 years, so we tend to spend time trying to make each other laugh, which is a really irresponsible thing to do with Netflix, their money."

Reynolds also shared his method for making Johnson crack up on set, revealing he likes to say Johnson’s lines back to him “27 per cent faster with a swear word at the end”.

And the star admits the prank got his pal every time and Johnson would have to walk off set in a fit of laughter.

“He’s gone,” Reynolds shared of the former wrestler. “He leaves the room and he never comes back.”

The 43 year old gave similar insights into their time on set in a birthday dedication to Johnson on Monday.