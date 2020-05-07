Prince Harry and Meghan would’ve been supported by Diana for cutting off royal ties

Diana would’ve been extending her full support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit may have been largely driven by the extremely controlled lives they led within the palace and even outside courtesy of the media scrutiny.



And while many question their decision to severe ties with the royals during this time of crisis, there is one person who would’ve been extending her full support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their decision: the late Princess Diana.

Lady Diana Spencer herself had fallen prey to the struggles of being under the spotlight at all times and living a highly complex life in the British royal family which is why experts believe she would’ve been completely on-board with her son’s decision.

After she parted ways with Prince Charles, she began to publicly address her difficulties in her marriage, expressing regret that her two sons, William and Harry would not be able to lead a ‘normal life.’

She told BBC in 1995: “I’ve taken the children to all sorts of areas where I’m not sure anyone of that age in this family has been before.”

“And they have knowledge – they may never use it, but the seed is there, and I hope it will grow because knowledge is power,” she added.

Despite her efforts, the media hardly relinquished control. However, growing up, Harry was particularly irked by the constant media intrusion in his life which took a toll on his mental health.

“I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back, and this is something that I have to manage,” he said in an interview to ITV last year.

"Part of this job is putting on a brave face but, for me and my wife, there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue,” he said.

Harry has been stressing on making sure his one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, grows up without the pressures that he had looming over him throughout his life.