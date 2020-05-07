Adele’s dramatic weight loss gets sour response from experts

Experts were left pondering whether it was just Adele's diet and workout routine that played part

Adele took the world by surprise with her recent birthday post in which she debuted her major, dramatic weight loss.

And while many were pleasantly surprised and awestruck by her new look, experts were left pondering whether it was just her diet and workout routine that played part in the transformation or if she has sought additional cosmetic help to get the new look.

Top celebrity plastic surgeons were asked to give their take about whether Adele had undergone cosmetic procedures, and their responses were a bit sour.

Page Six quoting Dr. Ramtin Kassir said that the Skyfall singer may have added filler to her jawline which now looks more ‘pronounced.’

“It absolutely could be her own jawline that was exposed [after the weight loss], but it’s so clean-looking now and it’s so tight that it just wouldn’t shock me if she had a little bit of extra help,” he said.

“I think she could have had just a little bit of what we call jawline contour with fillers to enhance the angulation of the corner of the jaw — where your jaw angles up by your earlobe — and the jawline as it comes down and meets the chin,” he added.

Dr. Kassir also said that Adele may have gotten some lip filler as well as Botox, as he concluded by the “position of her eyebrows.”



“You can always do a little bit of Botox to smooth out the skin and reposition her eyebrows a couple of millimeters, and get rid of the crow’s feet,” he said.

“You can even achieve a bit more of a cat-eye or fox-eye look when you do Botox. You can also reduce little tiny, tiny wrinkles, even though she’s young, around the corners of the mouth, corners of the eyes, in-between your eyebrows and forehead,” he added.

Board-certified dermatologic surgeon, Dr. Howard Sobel was also of the same opinion.

“Given her weight loss, she would have also lost facial volume, leading her features to droop,” he said.

“Since she looks fresh faced and wrinkle-free, I suspect that she has had fillers in multiple facial areas, including her nasolabial folds and Botox on the upper third of her face,” he added.

“I think Adele looks wonderful! It’s great to see that she seems to be looking and feeling her best. At the age of 32, her body is still quite resilient and can bounce back from such dramatic weight loss quite easily,” Sobel said.