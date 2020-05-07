Zayn Malik's new tattoo hints at engagement with pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik's new tattoo about marriage is creating quite a lot of buzz lately, sparking engagement rumours with ladylove Gigi Hadid.

Hadid and Malik, who recently confirmed expecting their first child together, are giving their fans plausible reasons to believe that they might be walking down the aisle soon.

Pictures of the said tattoo on Malik's arms have sent eagle-eyed fans into a state of frenzy, as according to news reports, the singer's new tattoo is an excerpt on marriage from Khalil Gibran’s poem.

The tattoo reads, "Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow."

Just a couple of days ago, celebrity jeweler George Khalife revealed that he created matching evil eye bracelets for the couple.



While the duo has not yet addressed their engagement buzz, fans are also speculating that they might have gotten married to each other in secret.

Hadid's pregnancy took the internet by storm after TMZ broke the news, quoting multiple sources that confirmed the rumours.

According to reports and Hadid's family, the two are expecting a baby girl.