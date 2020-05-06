close
Wed May 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

NASA says excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard space station

NASA on Tuesday said that Hollywood superstar  Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” Bridenstine added.

He gave no details but the tweet followed a report in Hollywood trade outlet Deadline that Cruise was working with Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk to make what would be the first feature film to be shot in space.

The proposed action adventure is in its early stages, Deadline reported on Monday.

Representatives for Cruise did not immediately return a request for comment.


