Ayeza Khan shares thoughtful note about beauty

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared a meaningful thought with fans over beauty.



Sharing a dazzling picture of her on Instagram, Ayeza Khan wrote, “Beauty is what you feel about yourself not about what you see in the mirror.”

The Mehar Posh actress looked nothing short of a vision in white outfit in the latest photo shoot.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Ayeza Khan is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic and has been treating her fans with adorable photos.

Earlier, she also shared a thoughtful note saying that “Give love, share laughters. Heart is the only place where you can travel safely. #quarantinelife.”



