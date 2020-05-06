close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston loves parody of the 'Friends' theme song

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020

Jennifer Aniston has given a thumbs up to a parody of the 'Friends' theme song.

Hollywood charming star has reportedly given a thumbs up to a parody of the 'Friends' theme song by an Instagram user named JC Stewart. 

The song is adapted by the singer in such a way that the fans are going gaga over it. It does not happen quite often that a fan-created content is shared by the  actress. 

According to reports, Jennifer has made an exception this time around. The re-creation of the theme song of classic show is lovely and  reportedly garnering a lot of appreciation from from the social media users and the admirers  of the hit series.

The 'Friends' alum recently made headlines when news reports came to light that Jennifer Aniston was heartbroken due to Brad Pitt's closeness to Alia Shawkat. 

There are rumours and speculations that Brad and Jennifer are spending their quarantine period together at the latter's LA home. Many fans believe that Brad Pitt is staying at former wife Jennifer Aniston's home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.


Latest News

More From Entertainment