Jennifer Aniston loves parody of the 'Friends' theme song

Jennifer Aniston has given a thumbs up to a parody of the 'Friends' theme song.

Hollywood charming star has reportedly given a thumbs up to a parody of the 'Friends' theme song by an Instagram user named JC Stewart.

The song is adapted by the singer in such a way that the fans are going gaga over it. It does not happen quite often that a fan-created content is shared by the actress.

According to reports, Jennifer has made an exception this time around. The re-creation of the theme song of classic show is lovely and reportedly garnering a lot of appreciation from from the social media users and the admirers of the hit series.

The 'Friends' alum recently made headlines when news reports came to light that Jennifer Aniston was heartbroken due to Brad Pitt's closeness to Alia Shawkat.



There are rumours and speculations that Brad and Jennifer are spending their quarantine period together at the latter's LA home. Many fans believe that Brad Pitt is staying at former wife Jennifer Aniston's home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.



