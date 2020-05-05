Liam Payne sends love to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid over pregnancy news

Liam Payne recently extended his warm wishes and congratulations to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

The One Direction boys may not be on talking terms with fellow member Zayn Malik but they are still well aware of what has been happening in the life of their former friend.

Liam Payne recently extended his warm wishes and congratulations to the Pillow Talk crooner after he found out about him expecting his first child with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

On an Instagram Live session over the weekend, Liam said: "Also this week, didn't really wanna leave it out, wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I started getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody.”

"I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they're having a baby,” he said.

Gigi confirmed the news of her pregnancy last week during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, as she said: “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support.”

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” she added.

While the couple has yet to confirm the gender of the child, due in September, as per reports, the two are expecting a daughter.