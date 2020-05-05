‘Twilight’ prequel ‘Midnight Sun’ to release on August 4, confirms Stephenie Meyer

American writer Stephenie Meyer unleashed a wave of euphoria amongst fans after she confirmed the imminent release of the fifth book of her romance fantasy series on Monday.

The writer of the highly popular series, during an appearance on Good Morning America, announced that a prequel of The Twilight Saga will soon be hitting shelves, titled Midnight Sun.

"Good morning, America and good morning especially to any Twilight readers that are watching,” she said.

"My name is Stephenie Meyer and I am very excited to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4. It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore,” she added.

Told from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the prequel was supposed to be released back in 2008 but was put on ice after a copy of the manuscript was leaked. Subsequent to that, Meyer decided to release the draft online.