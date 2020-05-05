Sajal Ali’s childhood photo with late mother wins the internet

Sajal Ali’s childhood photo with mother breaks the internet

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has shared a cute throwback photo with her late mother Rahat, who died of cancer in 2017.



The Alif star turned to Instagram and shared the photo wherein the little diva is flashing her eyes at the camera.

“Best feeling is that I am a little piece of you MAMA,” she captioned the picture.

Sajal’s mother is beaming with joy in the adorable photo.

Sajal’s mother-in-law was the first to shower love on the photo terming it her favourite picture.

She dropped heart emojis in the comment section and said: “my favorite pic”.

Sajal, who is in self-isolation, got married with co-star Ahad Raza Mir in March this year.