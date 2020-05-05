close
Mon May 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 5, 2020

Justin Bieber and Hailey give fans glimpse into their married life with new series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 05, 2020

Singer Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey have unveiled a new Facebook Watch series with an aim to give  fans a glimpse into their life in quarantine.

They have announced the release of 'The Biebers on Watch', which takes viewers behind the scenes of their relationship at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Justin and Hailey Bieber open up their home and marriage to offer an exclusive look at their life through a series of intimate conversations and activities with famous friends and family," the series synopsis reads.

Three episodes of the show will be available weekly on Facebook Watch, including a Facebook Live episode. In the first episode, the couple head out to the lake and get candid about the highs and lows of their relationship, breakup and marriage.

The show premiered on Monday on the social media site and will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Episodes can also be found on Justin Bieber’s Facebook page.

Latest News

More From Entertainment