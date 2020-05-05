Justin Bieber and Hailey give fans glimpse into their married life with new series

Singer Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey have unveiled a new Facebook Watch series with an aim to give fans a glimpse into their life in quarantine.

They have announced the release of 'The Biebers on Watch', which takes viewers behind the scenes of their relationship at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Justin and Hailey Bieber open up their home and marriage to offer an exclusive look at their life through a series of intimate conversations and activities with famous friends and family," the series synopsis reads.

Three episodes of the show will be available weekly on Facebook Watch, including a Facebook Live episode. In the first episode, the couple head out to the lake and get candid about the highs and lows of their relationship, breakup and marriage.



The show premiered on Monday on the social media site and will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Episodes can also be found on Justin Bieber’s Facebook page.