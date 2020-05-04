'Thor: Love and Thunder' director to co-write new 'Star Wars' film

Rumours that Taika Waititi would direct the new 'Stars Wars' film have turned out to be correct.

According to reports, the new 'Star Wars' film would be directed by the filmmaker of "Thor: Ragnarok".

The reports said that Taika Waititi will also co-write the new film.

The Independent reported that no release date has been set for the new movie addition to Stars Wars.

Taika Waititi also wrote "Thor: Love and Thunder" and is directing the Chris Hemsworth starrer film.

The film is expected to release next year.