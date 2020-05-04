Amber Heard 'heartbroken and devastated' over mother's death

Amber Heard is heartbroken and devastated after her mother Paige died, the actress revealed on Sunday.

Sharing throwback photos of herself with mother, the "Aquaman" actress paid tribute to her mom with a heartfelt post.

"She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul," she wrote. "She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever,".

The 34-year-old actress said she feels truly lucky to be her mother's daughter. She thanked everyone for their kindness, support and generosity.

"Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known," wrote the actress. "It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."