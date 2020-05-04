Meghan Markle reportedly caused fab four rift after riling up again Kate Middleton’s staff

Meghan Markle reportedly cause fab four rift after shouting at Kate Middleton’s staff. Photo: Elle

The British royal family is well-known for its secrecy and more often than not, are known to never address inner conflict or reported drama head on. However, In an attempt to lift the veil on those matters, a book has been written which outlines royal life from an insider’s perspective.

The book is titled Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle and is written by Tom Quinn. Releasing on May 14, the book aims to unveil the true nature of royals and how they behave behind closed doors.

Quinn interviewed a number of former staff members of Kensington Palace, particularly those who were working at the time before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding took place.

According to an excerpt from the book published by the Daily Mail, numerous sources detailed the differences that led Meghan Markle to have a scuffle with her sister-in-law.

"Kate is actually one of the nicest royals, and she hasn't let life in her extremely grand apartment at Kensington go to her head—or at least not too much," one palace insider said. "She is nice to her staff, in the main, and she was very warm towards Meghan when she arrived."

According to the source, Meghan suffered from a large amount of jealousy which occurred due to the differences in position between Prince Harry and Prince William.

"I think she has found that difficult to deal with," the insider continued. "And although Harry loved their cottage in the grounds, Meghan was conscious that it was tiny in comparison to the vast apartment complex where Kate and William live."

A second source agreed with previous claims and even revealed the incident which led to Meghan Markle splitting her household from Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

"Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate's staff—that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace," the former servant explained. "Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."

A third insider claims that Meghan Markle behaved in that fashion as a result of the treatment she received after joining the British royal family as a divorced and mixed race American. "There are the more reactionary elements in the Royal Family who do look down on her, and she knows it," the source said. "This makes her overreact sometimes—she doesn't have Kate's assured way of dealing with people."