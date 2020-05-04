Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage on the rocks? Here’s the truth

Kanye West seems to getting on Kim Kardashian's nerves, as per reports

Rumours had been rife about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage facing trouble as the two are unable to get along during quarantine.

An earlier report by Us Weekly claimed that the couple, quarantining with their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, have been arguing a lot in the past couple of days.

“Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves,” the source had stated.

And now, it has been revealed that the reality TV star was just in need of a break and some alone time during the quarantine period to focus on her work.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife: “Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one.”

“She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming. She needed peace and quiet and alone time for herself personally, but also because she needed to focus on her law studies and business meetings and decisions which included SKIMS.”

“It was Kanye’s idea to go. She had work to do and felt she needed peace and quiet so Kanye took them.”

“Despite reports, there are no issues in their marriage. They’re solid. They’re totally fine and doing great as a couple. It frustrates them to see otherwise. Just like any mom, Kim too needs time for herself,” the grapevine added.