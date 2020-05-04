Zayn Malik is treated by Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda as 'one of her own'

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid broke the internet with the shocking news of their pregnancy earlier

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik sent shockwaves when the cat got out of the bag about their pregnancy and while their colossal fan-base was overjoyed, their families too have been ecstatic about the good news.

As per a close source, the former One Direction member has been welcomed into the Hadid clan with open arms with the supermodel’s mother Yolanda Hadid already treating him like one of her own children.

A source close to the family spilled to HollywoodLife about Zayn’s equation with his girlfriend’s family members and how Yolanda protected the two in the past few months before word got out.

“Yolanda was very quiet about Gigi and Zayn’s announcement until they said something,” the insider said.

“She ignored several calls and texts about the topic even to her closest friends. Everyone was reaching out to her, and she’d reply very short replies if anything, but she didn’t address the topic,” they added.

“Yolanda is a great person and friend and can be trusted and she’s a mama bear who protects her children always,” it was revealed further.

“She considers Zayn as one of her own. If they work for her kids, they work for her. The family didn’t think it would get out there since so few people knew, but they’re all very, very excited and happy,” the grapevine disclosed.

Earlier, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi had confirmed the news of her pregnancy saying: “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”