Kate Middleton shocks new mum as she pays a virtual visit to her

Kate Middleton has doubled the bliss of new parents Rebecca Attwood and John Gill of London as she chatted to them on a video call.



The Duchess of Cambridge, who dazzled in a blue jumper with her brunette hair pulled back into a half up-do, said: "This is definitely a first, I think."

The mother-of-three continued: "Well firstly, huge congratulations. Is it a little boy or a little girl?"

New mum Rebecca said: "It’s a little boy", as she sat beside her son’s cot.

As she was given a closer look at baby Max, Kate said: “He is so sweet. Ah, congratulations! When did you have him?”

"The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new and expectant mothers and their families.



Rebecca told Kate that she had given birth at 10pm the previous night, to which she replied: "My goodness, you must be exhausted."



Rebecca, from South West London, said of her conversation with Kate: "Having a surprise conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge after two hours' sleep was particularly surreal."



