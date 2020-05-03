close
Sun May 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 3, 2020

Kim Kardashian says Tom Hanks is her favourite actor

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 03, 2020

Kim Kardashian says Tom Hanks is her favourite actor 

Kim Kardashian West on Sunday said that Tom Hanks is her favourite actor.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star wrote, "Tom Hanks is probably my favorite  actor," she wrote

The "Forest Gump" actor and his wife contracted coronavirus in March.

After recovering from their illness, the couple announced to donate their anti-bodies to help treat those affected by the disease that has killed thousands of people in the United States.

