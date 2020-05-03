Kim Kardashian says Tom Hanks is her favourite actor

Kim Kardashian West on Sunday said that Tom Hanks is her favourite actor.



Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star wrote, "Tom Hanks is probably my favorite actor," she wrote

The "Forest Gump" actor and his wife contracted coronavirus in March.

After recovering from their illness, the couple announced to donate their anti-bodies to help treat those affected by the disease that has killed thousands of people in the United States.