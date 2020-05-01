Gigi Hadid confirms baby on way with boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid on Thursday confirmed she was expecting a baby with Zayn Malik, saying the couple were both excited and happy.

The 25-year-old supermodel appeared remotely on Jimmy Fallon’s 'Tonight Show' on Thursday to give the news following rumors circulating for several days.



“We wish we could have announced it on our own terms but we are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes,” said Hadid.

The model and former 'One Direction' singer started dating in 2015 and their on-off romance made them one of the most sought-after celebrity couples. They appeared together in Malik’s romantic “Pillowtalk” music video in 2016 and at the Met Gala in New York but announced in 2018 that they had split up.

They were spotted together again in January in New York.

Hadid on Thursday gave no details on when the baby was due but said the couple were relishing their time in lockdown due to the coronavirus.