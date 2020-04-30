close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 30, 2020

Suspension in flight operations at Pakistan airports extended till May 7: PCAA

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 30, 2020
The News/via Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The suspension of regional flight operations from airports across the country has been extended till May 7, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said Thursday, in line with restrictions amid the lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson, the PCAA issued a new notice to airpersons (NOTAM) following directives from the government. Only special flights, diplomats, and cargo planes would be allowed to continue operations, they added.

Prior to this, the regional flight operations had been suspended till today, April 30.

Latest News

More From Pakistan