Suspension in flight operations at Pakistan airports extended till May 7: PCAA

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The suspension of regional flight operations from airports across the country has been extended till May 7, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said Thursday, in line with restrictions amid the lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson, the PCAA issued a new notice to airpersons (NOTAM) following directives from the government. Only special flights, diplomats, and cargo planes would be allowed to continue operations, they added.

Prior to this, the regional flight operations had been suspended till today, April 30.