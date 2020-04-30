Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda 'excited' to become a grandmother in September

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid has confirmed the news of her pregnancy with Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans after word got out that the power couple is getting ready to welcome a baby together.

And now, the 25-year-old supermodel’s mother Yolanda Hadid has confirmed the news while expressing her delight in becoming a grandmother soon.

Speaking to RTL Boulevard, Yolanda said she was taken aback to find out that the cat got out of the bag but was still “so excited” to welcome the baby soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said: “Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a oma [grandmother] in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.”

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," the 56-year-old said.

On Wednesday, sources had revealed the gender of the baby, saying the couple will be welcoming a baby girl.

"At the end of the day it didn't matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," ET quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Zayn and Gigi are yet to announce the news of their pregnancy publicly.