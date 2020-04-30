Jennifer Aniston lends a helping hand to nurses as she donates for coronavirus relief

Jennifer Aniston turned to her Instagram and announced that she will be making her contribution

The 51-year-old Friends actor turned to her Instagram and announced that she will be making her contribution by donating to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund.

The actor wrote on her Instagram Story: “I’m so proud of my partners at @aveenoua, who along with @jnj, are supporting frontline workers with a generous donation to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund.”

“I’m joining them in making a donation, because their courage and dedication is beyond admirable – and they need our support,” she added.

In another post, the Murder Mystery actor lauded the healthcare officials around the globe, putting their lives at stake to save others.

“To all those #healinghands that are caring for patients everywhere… you’re our heroes,” she said, adding: Thank you for all that you do. We love you.”

Aniston, keeping the amount she will be donating a secret, shared a link to a donation page that revealed how efforts have been initiated to extend a helping hand to nurses via a $1.5million grant from Johnson & Johnson and TYLENOL brands.

Only weeks before this announcement, the Marley & Me actor offered some uplifting words for a nurse named Kimball Fairbanks who was in isolation from her two children. She also gave her a $10,000 Postmates gift card and also offered more to her fellow nurses.

“I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing,” Aniston told Kimball.