Irrfan Khan's demise: 'Jurassic World' actor Chris Pratt pays tribute to co-star

Chris Pratt paid homage to 'The Amazing Spider-Man' actor Irrfan Khan, who recently played the character of Masrani in 'Jurassic World'

Khan, who passed away at age 53 on Wednesday, became a recognizable face in the United states in 2008 when he appeared in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire.

'Jurassic World' actor Chris Pratt called him "an exquisite actor and human," and said "he will be missed."

Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, lost his mother last week. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sutapa Sikdar, and two children.





