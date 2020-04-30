Oscars condole Irrfan Khan's death

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday remembered the internationally acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan and condoled his sad demise.

Paying homage to the versatile actor, the Academy tweeted: "A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pi' and 'The Namesake,' Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed۔"

Khan's 'Slumdog Millionaire' is a recipient of the Oscar award in several categories.

The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

The last rites of the 'Life of Pi' actor were performed at the Versova cemetery on Wednesday.



With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry.