Saba Qamar mourns the death of her 'Hindi Medium' costar Irrfan Khan

Saba Qamar mourns death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, like the rest of the world, was left grieving after her Hindi Medium costar and Bollywood great Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday.



Saba Qamar worked with Irrfan Khan in the film Hindi Medium in 2017.

Sharing throwback photos from the sets of Hindi Medium, Saba wrote, “Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news.”

“It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor.”



She termed the demise of Irrfan a huge loss to the world of cinema: “It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan.”

“My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss, RIP Raj. Yours Only, Meeta,” she further said.

Khan died on Wednesday at the age of 53.

He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment in Britain.

He returned to India after recovering and wrapped the filming of Angrezi Medium. He shot the movie immediately after his round of cancer treatment ended, and had kept up a relatively low profile since his diagnosis was announced.