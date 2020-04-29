Kanye West, unhappy with billionaire title, thinks ‘no one at Forbes knows how to count’

Over the past weekend, Forbes finally acknowledged that Kanye was valued at $1.3 billion

Just last week, American rapper Kanye West got his long-standing wish fulfilled of being termed a billionaire by Forbes.

And now, after almost a year of persuasion and convincing, when the publication finally deemed his net worth enough to label him a billionaire, Kanye was not too happy.

Earlier this month in April, Forbes had released a list of its annual billionaires but had excluded the rapper’s name which left him even more wound up.

As per reports, the Yeezus hit maker had reportedly even dropped a text for a Forbes journalist, saying: “You know what you’re doing... You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name."

A few days on, over the past weekend, Forbes finally acknowledged that Kanye was valued at $1.3billion which officially paved a way for him on the list he was previously excluded from.

"New information about Kanye West's deal with Adidas for sneaker brand Yeezy convinced Forbes to call the entrepreneur and musician a billionaire,” Forbes said on their website.

However, the rapper was still far from satisfied as he is now claiming that his worth is actually three times more than what was claimed by Forbes.

The editors have reportedly received texts, with him saying: “It’s not a billion. It’s 3.3 billion [sic] since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

Forbes said that for years West has been pressing the magazine to be listed as one of its mega-rich but that it declined, for lack of proof.

The magazine said tongue in cheek that for years it had applied what it called the Trump rule to West: "take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by three, and start honing from there."