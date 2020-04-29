Gigi Hadid ‘always wanted to have children’ with Zayn Malik

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid unleashed a wave of euphoria amongst their fans after it was revealed that a baby is on the way for the lovebirds.
And while the two have kept their fans on their toes with their on-and-off relationship, this day was still anticipated by many of their fans who knew the two were meant for each other.
A source can now confirm that the 25-year-old model too is of the same beliefs as she has reportedly always wanted to have kids with her British beau.
The grapevine told Us Weekly that: “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” adding that the two are “so in love.”
Regarding her pregnancy, Entertainment Tonight quotes sources as saying: “Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along.”
"Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."