Gigi Hadid ‘always wanted to have children’ with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has reportedly always wanted to have kids with her beau Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid unleashed a wave of euphoria amongst their fans after it was revealed that a baby is on the way for the lovebirds.

And while the two have kept their fans on their toes with their on-and-off relationship, this day was still anticipated by many of their fans who knew the two were meant for each other.

A source can now confirm that the 25-year-old model too is of the same beliefs as she has reportedly always wanted to have kids with her British beau.

The grapevine told Us Weekly that: “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” adding that the two are “so in love.”

Regarding her pregnancy, Entertainment Tonight quotes sources as saying: “Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along.”

"Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."