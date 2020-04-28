Mariah Carey’s 'E=MC2' tops US iTunes chart 12 years after release

Mariah Carey fans helped get her 2008 album 'E=Mc2' back to the top of the US iTunes chart thanks to a hashtag campaign on Twitter.

The singer’s fans have frequently used social media to get the diva’s previous releases back in the charts, the #JusticeForGlitter trend saw the star’s soundtrack album top the US iTunes rundown, while her fanbase – known as the Lambily – also rallied to get her holiday classic 'All I Want for Christmas is You' to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 last year (19) – giving Carey her 19th US number one.

On Monday, fans once again scored a success, seeing 'E=MC2', which topped the Billboard 200 upon its initial release and spawned hits including 'Touch My Body' and 'Bye Bye', back to the top of the download chart.

Upon waking up to the news, Mariah wrote on Twitter, “What is going on?????” along with a string of various emojis. She added: “So OVERWHELMED by this moment! Thank you #lambily for always lifting my spirits and giving me life.. Love you forever.”

The star went on to tease she planned to “celebrate” the accomplishment with a “singing moment”, and asked fans to send requests from the album for her to perform.

Mariah released her most recent album, 'Caution', in 2018.