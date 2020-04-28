Patti Smith sings to Johnny Depp for his birthday

American singer-songwriter Patti Smith serenaded her pal Johnny Depp for his birthday during a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Sunday.

Smith and Depp were among those who performed during the digital festival, held to mark the milestone, with the legendary singer sharing a special tribute to the actor in the form of her new song 'Nine', which she wrote for the occasion.

Depp, who covered John Lennon’s 'Working Class Hero' as part of the celebration, looked on during Smith’s heartfelt set. Smith was early to the party as Depp doesn’t turn 57 until 9 June (20).

She also performed hits like 'Grateful', 'My Blakean Year', 'Because the Night and People Have the Power'.

The star-studded festival line-up also included Cat Power, who shared a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction and Kingsport Town by Bob Dylan.

The stream was set up by bosses at the nonprofit environmental organization Pathway To Paris.