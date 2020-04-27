Johnny Depp amasses over 3 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp has amassed over three million followers on Instagram within days after he joined the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app.

The actor joined Instagram on April 16 and quickly racked up 1.4 million followers by just sharing a couple of posts.

The "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" actor first posted a photo of himself surrounded by lit candles, captioned, "Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute."

He later, posted an eight-minute video, starting off by saying, "I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to (join social media) until now."

But, Depp added, "now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives."



