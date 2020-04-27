Angelina Jolie discusses relationship with her children in latest Time Magazine column

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has discussed her family's experience during the coronavirus lockdown in a column for Time Magazine.

The actress also opened up about how she and her family has been coping with the situation created by the deadly virus.

The actress is quarantining at her home in Los Angeles with her six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Apart from other issues, homeschooling has been a main concern for the Maleficent actress.

""We're all locked in, we're doing all right… Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education."

"I know parents across the country are challenged with homeschool and maybe that's more a challenge for the parents than the children."

Discussing her relationship with her children, the Angelina said "Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that's impossible."

She added: "It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don't want perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."