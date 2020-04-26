'Chernobyl Diaries' actor Dimitri Diatchenko dies at 52

Police in Florida found actor Dimitri Diatchenko dead in his house, according to reports.

The "Sons of Anarchy" actor was 52.

CNN reported that police found him unresponsive and keeling with his face down in reclining chair in his living room on Wednesday.



The motive and cause behind the actor's death still remain unknown.

Diatchenko’s co-workers contacted the police after being unable to contact him for several days.

A co-worker said the last he’d heard from the actor was via a text message on April 19.

A police report said Diatchenko had been recovering from a recent injury he received at work.

Diatchenko featured in several television shows including Alias, Bones, CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds and Sons of Anarchy and Chernobyl Diaries.