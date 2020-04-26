close
Sun Apr 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 26, 2020

Selena Gomez keeps tabloid culture in check by keeping personal life out in the open

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 26, 2020
Selena Gomez makes sure to keep things that way for one logical reason: the fear of toxic tabloid culture

Vocal powerhouse  Selena Gomez has always been an open book for the public as her past often times becomes a topic of discourse in Tinseltown.

And it turns out, the pop star makes sure to keep things that way for one logical reason: the fear of toxic tabloid culture that brews false claims about lives of celebrities.

During an interview with comedian Amy Schumer, the singer revealed how she had decided to be more open about the personal aspects of her life from an early stage.

“The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love,” she said.

“I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going,” she added. 

