Gigi Hadid's birthday: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn send flowers to longtime pal

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday as a princess on April 23 with her mom, Yolanda, and her sister, Bella. The model blew out her candles, while wearing a tiara.



Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn got in on the birthday action as the singer and her lover found a special way to send Gigi Hadid their love on her 25th birthday, sending her a beautiful bouquet to wish the superstar.



The supermodel gushed over her beautiful bouquet from the private couple and their three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button on Thursday.

Like Swift, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner also stepped in to send the Victoria's Secret model sweet arrangements and virtual love on social media.



Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister Bella shared adorable throwback photos to tribute the model on her special occasion.



