Sat Apr 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 25, 2020
Shahbaz Shigri shares hilarious throwback photo with #MeAt20

Pakistani actor and filmmaker Shahbaz Shigri has shared a hilarious throwback photos saying that this picture qualifies for #MeAt20 challenge.

Sharing then-and-now pictures on Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actor wrote, “Oh haircuts. How I miss you. Having once made the mistake of cutting my own hair as an enthusiastic youngster, I learnt the hard way to never do that again.”

He went on to say “As you can see in the following picture, ‘a little here, and a little there’ and next thing I know I'm a Sasquatch. Patience, your time shall come hair.”

“Also , I think the second picture qualifies for thr #MeAt20 thing,” he said.

Shigri urged the fans to stay home and stay safe with hashtags #stayhome #staysafe

