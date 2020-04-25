Shahbaz Shigri shares hilarious throwback photo with #MeAt20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor and filmmaker Shahbaz Shigri has shared a hilarious throwback photos saying that this picture qualifies for #MeAt20 challenge.
Sharing then-and-now pictures on Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actor wrote, “Oh haircuts. How I miss you. Having once made the mistake of cutting my own hair as an enthusiastic youngster, I learnt the hard way to never do that again.”
He went on to say “As you can see in the following picture, ‘a little here, and a little there’ and next thing I know I'm a Sasquatch. Patience, your time shall come hair.”
“Also , I think the second picture qualifies for thr #MeAt20 thing,” he said.
Shigri urged the fans to stay home and stay safe with hashtags #stayhome #staysafe