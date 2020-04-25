Katie Holmes and daughter Suri were each other’s ‘saviours’ after leaving Tom Cruise

Taking a look back at Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s relationships, fans get an idea about how the superstar may not be the easier person to live with.



Katie Holmes, one of Hollywood’s leading ladies, would give a nod of approval as her marriage with the Mission Impossible actor had been a rough six years for her.

However, 14-year-old Suri that she had with Cruise has proven to be a ‘saviour’ for her mother as the two have become incredibly close.

A source told Us Weekly, “You’d struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other. They’re a real team—their connection is a beautiful thing to witness.”

“If Katie’s feeling stressed or down, Suri’s very compassionate and loving. Katie feels like her daughter really is her little angel….It’s no exaggeration to say that Suri and Katie have saved each other. They really are wonderful together,” the insider added.

It was revealed earlier by a source in 2017, that while Katie proves to be a doting mother, Tom has been missing from the picture as he hasn’t contacted his daughter since over three years.

“Tom hasn’t seen or even called Suri in about three years.”