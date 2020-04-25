Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler hoping to rekindle their love?

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have a long and complicated history which is hard to erase abruptly

Former lovebirds Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler left fans shocked after they ended their nine-year relationship earlier this year in January.

And now, it appears their breakup may have not been as ‘final’ as we thought it to be as sources have suggested that the former flames would very much be open to the idea of rekindling their romance.

According to HollywoodLife, the couple have a long and complicated history which is hard to erase abruptly like that. Citing a source, the publication reported: “Vanessa and Austin have a ton of history together and that doesn’t just go away because they broke up.”

“Plus, there wasn’t any bad blood between them, they just had their own things going on and didn’t have enough time together to make the relationship work. Vanessa is enjoying being single for now but she still hasn’t really been able to enjoy the single life with everything going on right now.”

“A part of her wants to wait until this is over to be able to date more and meet new people. But friends wouldn’t be surprised if Vanessa and Austin found their way back to each other at some point. They always had a strong connection.”

Another insider spilled the beans to the same portal, saying: “Austin and Vanessa are on completely different career trajectories right now and they are both very busy and as they navigate through all of that their relationship suffered. Long distance was a struggle. There is always the chance of reconciling especially with the times we are living in but it’s going to be baby steps on if anything like that were to happen.”

“They are playing it as it comes and letting anything happen, even totally moving on and seeing other people. Vanessa hasn’t been single in a long time so she is actually enjoying that and wants to date here and there but there is always a chance to rekindle with Austin because they have certainly had a wonderful history.”

On the other hand, a friend of the High School Musical star believes Vanessa feels like she is on the right track.

Revealing Vanessa’s take over her new relationship status, her friend told the publication: “She feels like she’s on the right path and this was meant to be. They are still in touch and on good terms but right now there’s no talk about getting back together.”

“Who knows what could happen in the future because they love each other deeply but right now Vanessa is focused on herself. She’s hardly been single ever in her life so it’s a learning process. She’s learning to put all the time and attention she would normally put into a relationship into herself.”

“That doesn’t mean she’s shut off from dating, she’s talking to different guys and when things are back to normal she can’t wait to get out and test the dating pool again.”