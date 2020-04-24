Here's how Mehwish Hayat wants you to protect your mental health

Pakistan's top filmstar Mehwish Hayat has been using her Instagram account to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic since the outbreak erupted in the country.

The deadly disease as well as measures being taken to prevent it have also caused many problems for people who are in lockdown for over a month now.

Among many problems, mental health has also emerged as a major challenge across the world.

The actress on Friday chose to share a tip with her fans which can help people avoid mental health issues.

The actress, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram, posted a picture of herself which accompanied the message about mental health.

"Being healthy is more than diet and exercise. It also involves what you let into your mind and your heart," she wrote along with hashtag #MentalHealthMatters



