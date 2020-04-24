Selena Gomez in awe of former flames Niall Horan, The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez has come forth giving an insight into her taste of music and it looks like the songstress is very much in awe of her exes Niall Horan and The Weeknd’s music.



The 27-year-old recently shared the songs that she has included on her new 'Cooking Together playlist' on Spotify this week, and the list has one song each by her former flames Niall and The Weeknd.

The songs, Selena said, are ones she personally listens to while in the kitchen.

The pop star chose Niall’s song Slow Hands and The Weeknd’s Snowchild, also featuring the latter on her quarantine entertainment recommendation list she shared last month.

Niall and Selena had a minor fling at Jenna Dewan’s birthday party in 2015.

"Selena seemed super into it. And Niall even more so," a source told E!News at the time.

Meanwhile, the songstress dated The Weeknd from January 2017 to October 2017, before parting ways in late November 2017.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me,” she had said earlier.