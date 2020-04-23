New Star Wars' series in works

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A new "Star Wars" television series is in the works, with female actors taking centre stage in the show from Lesly Headland.
According to Hollywood trade reports, the female-centric "Star Wars" television series is being developed for the Disney+ streaming platform.
The show from co-creator of Netflix drama "Russian Doll," would be Disney's latest bid to expand the blockbuster sci-fi franchise on the small screen after the runaway success of "The Mandalorian."
Disney did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Deadline Hollywood said the series would be a "female-driven action thriller with martial arts elements and set in an alternate timeline from the usual 'Star Wars' universe."
The Hollywood Reporter said the new show would be live-action.
Disney has prioritized television for "Star Wars" over the next few years.