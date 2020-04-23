Chris Cuomo heartbroken as 14-year-old son tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo recently came forth revealing that his 14-year-old son Mario is suffering from coronavirus.

The CNN anchor’s wife, Cristina Cuomo, took to Instagram to share her own battle with the virus, adding that their son is also infected.

“After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina’s post read.

She added, "My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can't get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."



Prior to this, Chris had opened up about his month-long battle with coronavirus, after which he revealed that his wife got diagnosed too.

"Families all across the state and the country are experiencing... its very fair for a family to be one and done," Chris shared with his brother, Andrew Cuomo. "Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."