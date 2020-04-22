Kanye West, Travis Scott producer Mike Dean drops debut solo album ‘4:20’

Mike Dean, known for his expressionistic work with rappers, marked the unofficial weed holiday by releasing his debut solo album '4:20' in full on Monday.

Most of the material from the 28-track project was composed under lockdown and performed via Instagram live-stream.

The super-producer worked on past ‘Ye albums including ‘Graduation’ (2007), ‘808s & Heartbreak’ (2008) and most recently last year’s ‘Jesus Is King’. He also has production credits on records from Madonna, Travis Scott, The Weeknd and many more.



The Houston-born producer’s credits are bedecked with mythical artists: he taught Selena how to sing in the 80s, shaped the sound of Scarface and the Geto Boys in the 90s, has worked on every Kanye West album, and, since then, has spent the last decade collaborating with Beyoncé, Madonna, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott.