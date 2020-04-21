Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ready to fight with Roman Reigns

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has hinted the possibility of facing Roman Reigns for a WWE match, saying he is open to the fight.

'The Rock' and Roman Reigns are two of the greatest Samoan wrestlers who have made their mark in the wrestling world. The two are also very close to each other and even featured together in the 2019 action-comedy 'Hobbs and Shaw'.

The 47-year-old, in his latest Instagram Live, reflected on the possibility of locking horns with WWE superstar Roman Reigns in a wrestling match. Rock stated that he is open to a match with Roman and that it would require a proper venue and business model.



The actor continued: "I think anything is possible. Sure, of course, I'm always open. That's the cool thing about professional wrestling, there is an adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling".

Calling Roman family, he added, "You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. Very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have be right. But I'm very close with Roman, he's family to me, so we will see."

Meanwhile, Roman recently revealed that he and his wife Galina Becker are expecting twins. He announced the happy news during the interview which was taken before WrestleMania 36, but the footage was released on April 15. “Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t shared that,” he said he said while smiling during an interview with Muscle & Fitness.