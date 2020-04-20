Piers Morgan apologises to Lady Gaga

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TV host Piers Morgan has apologized to Lady Gaga after mocking her for attending a WHO conference on the coronavirus pandemic.
Th e"Good Morning Britain' host had questioned her attendance at the World Health Organisation conference on COVID-19 earlier this month.
"Why? Has she found a cure? Otherwise, we don’t need a [expletive] singer there," he had said responding to a tweet at the time that said Lady Gaga would be a special guest at the event.
The TV host took to Twitter to publicly apologis f following the successful One World: #TogetherAtHome concert.
"I owe you an apology - this was a great initiative that raised a fortune, entertained people, & will help save lives. It was also a perfect illustration of a major star using their profile properly in this crisis. Congrats & sorry for originally questioning it," Morgan said in response to singer's tweet, which thanked the WHO for letting her be part of the project.