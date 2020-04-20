Piers Morgan apologises to Lady Gaga

TV host Piers Morgan has apologized to Lady Gaga after mocking her for attending a WHO conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

Th e"Good Morning Britain' host had questioned her attendance at the World Health Organisation conference on COVID-19 earlier this month.

"Why? Has she found a cure? Otherwise, we don’t need a [expletive] singer there," he had said responding to a tweet at the time that said Lady Gaga would be a special guest at the event.

The TV host took to Twitter to publicly apologis f following the successful One World: #TogetherAtHome concert.

"I owe you an apology - this was a great initiative that raised a fortune, entertained people, & will help save lives. It was also a perfect illustration of a major star using their profile properly in this crisis. Congrats & sorry for originally questioning it," Morgan said in response to singer's tweet, which thanked the WHO for letting her be part of the project.

