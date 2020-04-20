close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2020

Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert composed, released as live album

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 20, 2020

The string of performances from the star-studded 'One World: Together At Home' event, that mesmerised the people over the weekend, has been composed and released as a live album.

 The album, which is  available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, is 79 tracks long. and proceeds from streaming will go directly to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The  concert, which was  organised by Global Citizen  and led by Lady Gaga, saw many acts  and  performances of both original and cover songs for the 8-hour live streamed event.

The lineup featured performances from Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, The Rolling Stones, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Sir Elton John, John Legend, Sam Smith, Alanis Morissette and more.

The event raised $127.9million USD $55.1million will be donated to the aforementioned COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO, with the remaining $72.8million going to local and regional responders of those on the frontline, according to Global Citizen’s website.

Latest News

More From Entertainment