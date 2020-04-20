Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert composed, released as live album

The string of performances from the star-studded 'One World: Together At Home' event, that mesmerised the people over the weekend, has been composed and released as a live album.

The album, which is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, is 79 tracks long. and proceeds from streaming will go directly to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The concert, which was organised by Global Citizen and led by Lady Gaga, saw many acts and performances of both original and cover songs for the 8-hour live streamed event.

The lineup featured performances from Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, The Rolling Stones, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Sir Elton John, John Legend, Sam Smith, Alanis Morissette and more.



The event raised $127.9million USD $55.1million will be donated to the aforementioned COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO, with the remaining $72.8million going to local and regional responders of those on the frontline, according to Global Citizen’s website.

